Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Decreases By 91.7%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHCHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.