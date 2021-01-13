Short Interest in All For One Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:AFOM) Decreases By 88.9%

All For One Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:AFOM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,851,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AFOM opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. All For One Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get All For One Media alerts:

All For One Media Company Profile

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for All For One Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for All For One Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.