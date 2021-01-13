Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Drops By 88.2%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ANZFF stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

