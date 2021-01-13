Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Drops By 88.2%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ANZFF stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.10.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
