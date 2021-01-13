Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Declines By 68.1%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Adriatic Metals stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
