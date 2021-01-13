Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Declines By 68.1%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Adriatic Metals stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

