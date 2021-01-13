Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Grows By 231.6%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 231.6% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. 8,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

