Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its position in Shopify by 9.9% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Shopify by 4.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,188.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,119.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,027.08. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,285.19. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,947.90, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,058.93.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.