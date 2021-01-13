Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €165.89 ($195.16).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €165.60 ($194.82) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €141.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €140.47. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 12-month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12-month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.65.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

