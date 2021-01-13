Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €165.89 ($195.16).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €165.60 ($194.82) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €141.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €140.47. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 12-month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12-month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.65.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

