Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €195.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €165.89 ($195.16).

SAE stock opened at €165.60 ($194.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 1 year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 1 year high of €168.60 ($198.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €140.47.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

