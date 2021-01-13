Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €195.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €165.89 ($195.16).

SAE stock opened at €165.60 ($194.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 1 year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 1 year high of €168.60 ($198.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €140.47.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

