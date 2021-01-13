ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $204,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 132,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $12,551,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,853,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 453,557 shares of company stock worth $41,634,524. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,042,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,282,000 after purchasing an additional 624,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 267,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 478,343 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $121.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $122.36.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

