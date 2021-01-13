Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.35. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shiseido will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shiseido currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.