Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

SSDOY traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $63.08. 16,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,763. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.26. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shiseido will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

