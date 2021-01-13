Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Short Interest Up 175.7% in December

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 175.7% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TYHT stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Shineco has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

