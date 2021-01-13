Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 800 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,808.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 278,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 487.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 60,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

HSIC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.88. 619,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

