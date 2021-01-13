Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITM. CX Institutional boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 58,456.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 223,304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 835.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 159,945 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 124.6% in the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 85,043 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 72,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares during the last quarter.

ITM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

