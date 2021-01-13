Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Shares of 41,152 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,688.2% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.77. 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.