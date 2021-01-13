Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 959 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 57,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 147,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 51,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

USMC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $36.05. 20,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,832. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $36.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.