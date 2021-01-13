Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shattuck Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

STTK opened at $45.48 on Monday. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.