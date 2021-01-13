Sharon Mates Sells 41,896 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,341,090.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,175,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,620,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,513,073.30.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

ITCI opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.43. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $33.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 24,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

