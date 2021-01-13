Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Shake Shack by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Shake Shack by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK traded up $10.34 on Wednesday, reaching $111.89. The company had a trading volume of 93,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,294. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average is $68.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.16.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,756 shares of company stock worth $37,299,732 over the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.