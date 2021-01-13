SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.72

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 17318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

SGSOY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

