ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) & Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Critical Review

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

54.7% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ServisFirst Bancshares and Citizens Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Citizens Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.09%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Citizens Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Citizens Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 38.46% 18.15% 1.63% Citizens Financial Services 29.73% 13.35% 1.39%

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Services pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Citizens Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $414.79 million 5.66 $149.24 million $2.74 15.88 Citizens Financial Services $70.37 million 3.14 $19.49 million $5.48 10.27

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Services. Citizens Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Citizens Financial Services on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SF Intermediate Holding Company, Inc., operates as a real estate investment trust for the United States income tax purposes; and holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 20 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Mobile, Baldwin, and Houston Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County in South Carolina; and Davidson County in Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as offers assistance in various oil and gas leasing matters; and mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. The company operates 30 offices in Tioga, Bradford, Potter, Clinton, Centre, Union, Lebanon, Lancaster, Schuylkill, and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania; Allegany County, New York; and New Castle and Kent Counties, Delaware. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

