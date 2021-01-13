Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Shares Gap Up to $15.66

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $17.60. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $29.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 128.55%.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, and Nevados.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.