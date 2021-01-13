Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Trading Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) were up 5.5% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sequans Communications traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 1,557,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 991,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 923.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 438,666 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $934,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $182.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

