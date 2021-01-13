Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) PT Raised to $13.00 at B. Riley

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.05% from the company’s current price.

SQNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $182.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

