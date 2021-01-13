Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $209.99

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$209.99 and last traded at C$202.12, with a volume of 2201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$202.12.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$173.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$143.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.52 million and a P/E ratio of -8.04.

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$10.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.88 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

