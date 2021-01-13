Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.65. Semtech has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.83, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. Semtech’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,007.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $325,399.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,796.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,424 shares of company stock worth $10,470,408. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,569,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 102,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 264,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 96,285 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after buying an additional 75,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

