Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

SIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 165,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,666. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.47 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 182.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.