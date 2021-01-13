Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Select Energy Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.66.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

