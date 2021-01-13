Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.94. Secoo shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 2,551 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $143.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

Get Secoo alerts:

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secoo had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $202.29 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,905,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secoo by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.