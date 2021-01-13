Seaport Global Securities Comments on Valvoline Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VVV. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 109,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 42,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

