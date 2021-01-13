Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Addison Capital Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,051 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 7.0% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in SEA by 72.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in SEA by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

NYSE SE traded up $9.42 on Tuesday, reaching $218.48. 4,122,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,802. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.65. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $218.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

