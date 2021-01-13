Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G24 has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.99 ($84.69).

Get Scout24 AG (G24.F) alerts:

Shares of G24 opened at €64.40 ($75.76) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €65.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €71.40. Scout24 AG has a fifty-two week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.58.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.