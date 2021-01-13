Scout Investments Inc. Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 180,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 437,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,811,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,861,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Shares of BAH opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $92.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

