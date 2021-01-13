Scout Investments Inc. Sells 7,531 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,756 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $16,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 101.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,733 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.