Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,570 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $123.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

