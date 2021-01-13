Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,017 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in NovoCure by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,124 shares of company stock worth $33,555,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of NovoCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

NVCR opened at $175.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.50 and a 200 day moving average of $111.04. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $179.62.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

