Scout Investments Inc. Invests $19.41 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $375.15 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $375.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of -139.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.33 and a 200-day moving average of $281.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $876,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total value of $469,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,884 shares of company stock valued at $60,622,562. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.96.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.