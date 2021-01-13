Scout Investments Inc. Increases Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEDP. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at $4,997,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $3,752,172.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,457,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,592,893.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,229.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of MEDP opened at $140.15 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

