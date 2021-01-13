Scout Investments Inc. Has $21.77 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 665,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $21,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 17.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,655 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 49.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,067,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after purchasing an additional 687,162 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 431,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,868,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 367,221 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.46.

ON stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -910.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $36.94.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $776,956.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,129 shares of company stock worth $22,056,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

