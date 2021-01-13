Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $18,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ OLED opened at $247.28 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $249.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.11 and a 200 day moving average of $193.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $422,136.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,179,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,467 shares of company stock worth $14,295,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.