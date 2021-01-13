Scotiabank Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $30.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.47.

NYSE TECK opened at $19.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 164.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,100 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,829,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,422 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after acquiring an additional 886,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,745,000 after acquiring an additional 816,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

