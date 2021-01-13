Scotiabank Raises Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $12.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

NYSE HBM opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,481 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,423 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

