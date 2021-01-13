Scotiabank Raises Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target to $6.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Champion Iron from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Champion Iron in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

CHPRF opened at $3.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.