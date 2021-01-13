Scotiabank Increases NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target to $34.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NFYEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NFI Group stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. NFI Group has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $25.56.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

