Scotiabank Increases Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.
TSE:DPM opened at C$9.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.20 and a 12-month high of C$10.73.
In related news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total transaction of C$89,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,772.28.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
