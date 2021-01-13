Scotiabank Increases Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

TSE:DPM opened at C$9.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.20 and a 12-month high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$210.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.0999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total transaction of C$89,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,772.28.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

