Scotiabank Increases Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $34.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CBWBF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

OTCMKTS CBWBF traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

