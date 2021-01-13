Scotiabank Boosts Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $24.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ero Copper from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $23.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

