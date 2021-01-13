Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,280,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,437,000 after buying an additional 96,284 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,391,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,953,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.