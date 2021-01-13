Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Reduced by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $32.07. 1,605,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,760. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

