Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHNWF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Schroders stock remained flat at $$47.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 44 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. Schroders has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $48.39.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

